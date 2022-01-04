Trivia Day: Do you know all these fascinating Sunderland facts?

Did you know a Sunderland footballer was banned from going to space?

By Graham Murray
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 12:27 pm

January 4 is National Trivia Day, and to mark the occasion we’ve rounded up a batch of unusual facts about Wearside.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Watch the video and see how many of them surprise you.

And remember, for more obscure facts about our city, you can consult the oracle – our reporter Tony Gillan, who has written on everything from a decades-long grudge about the demolition of Sunderland’s old Town Hall to the legend of Spottee’s Cave.

How many of these Wearside facts do you know?
SunderlandTown Hall