This year Sunderland AFC celebrates the 50 year Anniversary of its winning the FA Cup In 1973.

However that is not the only 50 year Anniversary being celebrated by a Sunderland Football Team.

In 1973 Thorney Close Youth Club won the All England Under 21 National Association of Youth Clubs Cup. The one and only time this was achieved by a football team from Sunderland.

The victorious Thorney Close side in 1973.

Thorney Close Youth Club football team was formed around the nucleus of lads who had played together for 4 years at Farringdon Secondary Modern School where they won many league and cup titles during that period.

These lads plus other local players were brought together by Tony Green a local teacher.

Firstly into the Thorney Close Youth Club under 18's team and then into Thorney Close Youth Club team, where they played in the Sunderland & District Senior League, "Lads against Men". After an initial "Baptism of Fire" season they went onto win several league and cup titles.

Their entry into the All England Under 21 National Association of Youth Club Clubs Cup meant the addition of a couple of few younger players to the squad to replace a couple of over age players.

Initially the team had to play four local games all away from home, to become the Durham Area Winners.

This allowed it to progress to national rounds, where Round 1 saw the team beat Northumberland 1 to 4, followed by Round 2 where the team beat Merseyside 1 to 4.

The quarter finals saw the team beat West Riding 0 to 3, and in the semi-finals the team beat Northamptonshire 1 to 3.

The final was scheduled to be played at Wolverhampton Wanderers Molineux ground, but the rearrangement of a Wolverhampton Wanderers game meant the final was switched to Tooting & Mitcham's Sandy Lane ground in London.

Where they played and beat a team from Devon 1 to 4.

All of the national rounds, like the local rounds, a total of 9 games were played away from home to win this trophy.

Unfortunately for a number of reasons, the following season it was decided that the team would not defend the title, despite the fact that a good proportion of the players would still have been under 21 and still be eligible for the competition.

Ironically the team from Devon who were the runners up to Thorney Close won the title that season.

Their final being played live on television at Wembley Stadium, a much regretted missed opportunity.

Many of the players from the Thorney Close team went on to play successfully in the Wearside and Northern Leagues, some have since died.

