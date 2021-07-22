Sweet maker all set for Seaham Food Festival

David Richardson

David Richardson runs The Canny Candy Gadgies handmade confectionary business in Seaham, and can’t wait for the return of the annual Seaham Food Festival.

Traders from all over the region and beyond are counting down to the free Durham County Council event, which is taking place on Saturday and Sunday, August 7 and 8.

David uses traditional recipes that have been passed down from previous generations to make fudge, brittle and honeycomb.

He said: “Meeting the public and explaining our products is such an important part of our business. We really missed having that connection last year because of the pandemic so I cannot wait to start meeting visitors along the seafront again.

“It makes it even more special to be a part of such a brilliant event in your hometown.

"It’s not just about traders but everyone in the community and after the difficult year that we have all had, it will be wonderful to see so many people enjoying what the town has to offer.”

More than 15,000 people attended the inaugural festival in 2019 and around 100 traders will be lined up along Terrace Green this year.

Cllr Elizabeth Scott, Durham County Council’s cabinet member for economy and partnerships, said: “We are delighted that Seaham Food Festival is back and it’s going to be a wonderful weekend.”