Dave Murray is planning to play at the refurbished Peacock in Sunderland and is looking forward to ‘performing to the community’.

Joining him on stage for a night of great entertainment will be poet and writer Keith Gregson.

Dave Murray - the Mackem Folk Singer who will be performing live later this month.

His other songs over the years have included Merry Christmas 1966, River Wear Bairns, and Fish and Chips (all about his childhood memories of ‘chips and pattie on a Friday neet’).

More recently, he released the folk album Pallion Lad with songs named Rag Man, Pyrex, and Bookie’s Runner.

But now he is ready to perform live once more after the pandemic and will be appearing on August 27 from 8pm, with tickets at £5.Joining him on the bill will be Keith Gregson.

Dave said: “It is brilliant to be getting out there again to perform to the community. It has been so long for all musicians and audiences not being able to hear live music.”

Keith Gregson who will complete the other half of a great double bill of entertainment.

He told how ‘not playing during the pandemic was terrible. Even writing new songs was hard as my creative flow was weakened by all TV continuous updates of the poor people who passed away.

"I did however do videos of songs from the seventies and put them upon Facebook to help cheer people up and got a smashing response by all.”

But now comes Dave and Keith’s chance to appear in front of a live audience once more.

Dave said: “The show will be fun and laughter. I will sing songs as I see Sunderland as a local lad,

"And Keith will sing songs about Sunderland as an outsider.”

There will be audience participation and a chance for the public to join in with a chat on everything from outside toilets to fishing in the River Wear.

Tickets can be bought from the Peacock, from Dave on Facebook or they will be available on from the pub on the night.