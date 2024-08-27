Stottie cake proves a hot topic in Sunderland as memories and opinions pour out

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A hard-hitting feature about stottie cakes, their history and name roused a few memories and opinions on our Facebook page.

Stottie cakes; lovely with... everything really. | Sunderland Echo

There was little argument that the delicacy originated in this region, or that its name stems from the North East verb "stott" meaning "to bounce" and that, due to it's robust texture, the bread was open to exaggerated claims of bouncing if it was "stotted" off the floor.

The Echo is claiming the stottie as a specifically Sunderland invention. No completely reliable source states exactly where in the North East it began, therefore we admittedly (but fashionably) have zero evidence to support our claim.

But the absence of a reliable source means that no one can disprove us, so we'll stick by it. Anyway...

Phil Spain said: "When I’m back up north always take some home south from Müller's."

Chris Lister said: "Always brought stotties back to Dorset when we visited Sunderland."

Irene Storey said: "Every part of the North East would have stotties, the best ones made at home and cooked in the coal oven."

Liz Kirkbride shocked us by saying: "I took a couple down to a friend's in Hertfordshire and they didn’t like them."

To which an outraged Simone Smith replied: "Obviously you aren't friends anymore."

Peter Townsend in a professional capacity said: "Baked all over the North East. Made my first batch back in 1968; my father and grandad made them before me in our bakery in Houghton."

Claire Noble simply stated: "Don’t know who invented them but my goodness they are amazing."

Gail Seymour Elliott reminisced: "Love stotties. Great memories of my nana making them as a child. There would be stotties all over the carpet on towels, waiting to rise."

Gourmet Edward Brannigan asserted: "Nothing better than a stottie sandwich packed with corned beef and onion with freshly made homemade chips."

However, there was some contention over what to call this North East haute cuisine.

George Frederick Gibson said: "Always a fadge when me ma was baking many moons ago."

Ann Duffy: "We called them flat cakes not stotties."

Les Hill, 78, made them in a South Shields bakery as a young man and remembers: "In my younger days they were known as oven bottom cakes."

But a disagreeing John Taylor said simply: "Its stottie cyak."