Restoration plan for historic colliery waggon

The Chaldron Waggon.

The famous Stephenson engineered Hetton Colliery Railway – the first railway in the world to be built to use only steam and gravity power, celebrates its bicentenary later this year.The Chaldron Waggon was built for the opening of the former Elemore Golf Club – originally standing at the club entrance, and later moved further onto the site.

Chaldron waggons were used to measure the weight of coal before weighbridges were in use and standardised at 53 hundredweight – just over two and a half tons – and were used throughout the Great Northern Coalfield.

The waggon is set to be uplifted from its current position and moved to a local workshop this weekend – being rebuilt and refurbished by Howard Stafford, a member of the Hetton Colliery Railway 200 Carnival Committee, and his friend Jeff Benison.

The colliery waggon which is being restored

Once restored, it will be used to promote, educate and celebrate as part of the events to mark the 200th anniversary of the opening of the Hetton Colliery Railway later this year.

The former golf course where the waggon is currently located, is itself about to go through a major transformation with plans progressing to turn it into an eco park with a community-led cafe, garden and visitor centre over the next 12 months.

The plans will also see improvements to the Stephenson Trail, which follows the route taken by the coal waggons on their way from Elemore and Hetton collieries to the River Wear.

Cllr Claire Rowntree, deputy leader of Sunderland City Council, who chairs the Elemore Project Group which is overseeing plans for the former golf course's transformation into a country park, said: "This is an incredibly exciting year for Hetton with the transformation of the former golf course coinciding with Hetton Colliery Railway which is celebrating its 200th birthday.