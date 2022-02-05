Nose's Point Seaham - a hidden gem?

This week, Nose’s Point which is just south of Seaham is our focus.

It was once the location of Dawdon Colliery – the mainstay of Dawdon’s economy.

Waste from the colliery was dumped onto blast beach below causing huge environmental damage.

Nose's Point is a hidden gem south of Seaham