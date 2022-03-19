North East Maritime Trust - a hidden gem?
We’re taking a look at some of the easily-overlooked attractions right on our doorstep.
This week, the North East Maritime Trust is our focus.
Tucked away on the banks of the River Tyne in South Shields – this ‘interactive’ museum showcases the maritime history of the area, highlighting some of the key boats that were built on the very banks of the river.
Visitors can enjoy the pieces on show, while also being able to help carry out repairs on real historical boats rescued by the museum – from painting to helping construct oars for the vessels.
The volunteers running the museum are more than happy to discuss their work, and support anyone wishing to join the team and get hands on with some real history.
You can find out more by visiting the North East Maritime Trust at 2/3 Wapping St, South Shields – open Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday from 9.30am.