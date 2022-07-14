Nine photos of fantastic places you've been to on school trips from Sunderland

And when it comes to Wearside and County Durham, many of your school excursions are fantastic events that live in the mind for a very long time.

Many of you have gone to African countries or to the battlefields of First and Second World War Europe.

Others have visited a pizza shop or even the launch of a ship.

Here is the proof in 10 great school trip photos from the Sunderland Echo archives.

1. On their way to Lesotho Students from the Venerable Bede School with friends from Lesotho. The children socialised over a game of ten pin bowling and the Venerable Bede students were due to go to Lesotho in 2008. Photo: TY Photo Sales

2. A slice of the past Richard Avenue Primary School pupils had a trip with a difference when they learned how to make pizza in Pallion in 2008. Photo: TY Photo Sales

3. So poignant in 2005 Castle View pupils Lauren Sinclair and Keith Towers laid a wreath at First World War battlefields during their school trip 17 years ago. Photo: AB Photo Sales

4. An important less at Hetton School Alan Jackson from Hetton Local and Natural History Society talked to year 9 pupils at Hetton School, Connor Waddell and Carrie Alcock ahead of their trip to First World War battlefields in Belgium 9 years ago. Photo: CORRINA ATKINSON Photo Sales