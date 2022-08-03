Today, more than ever, slang words and expressions are an international language – shared across social media from Fort Lauderdale to Felixstowe to Fatfield.
But local dialect has staying power - it doesn’t go foisty – and many of the expressions you’ll have used since you were a bairn are still live and kicking.
Indeed, even relative newcomers to Wearside take to our language like ducks to Silksworth Lake.
Most Popular
-
1
11 archive shots from girls football in Sunderland and East Durham as we celebrate the Lionesses' glory
-
2
Meet the man who built Sunderland's Stadium of Light as ground reaches 25th anniversary
-
3
10 photos from Seaburn in summers gone by - were you pictured at Sunderland seafront?
-
4
9 retro photos of Dave Stewart in Sunderland as he announces plans for a 70th birthday hometown gig
-
5
Karen’s new book mines themes including alcoholism, self-harm and infidelity to help others to tackle trauma through art and writing
Watch as we test two of our own honorary mackems on some old-school Sunderland slang – and see if you can get them all right yourself.