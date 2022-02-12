HMS Trincomalee - a hidden gem?
We’re taking a look at some of the easily-overlooked attractions right on our doorstep.
Saturday, 12th February 2022, 11:00 am
This week, HMS Trincomalee is our focus. Though an iconic sight in Hartlepool, where it’s found at the Marina, the vessel may be less well known in other parts of the North East.
Following her recent restoration, Trincomalee has become the centrepiece of the National Museum of the Royal Navy.
The museum offers a great insight into how life ticked by at the seaport, with old shops, historic pieces and live demonstrations.