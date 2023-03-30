Historic gun to be installed at seafront as Seaham welcomes another wartime attraction

Already famed for its Tommy sculpture, the seaside town now has a decommissioned 5.5-inch British Medium Gun, which will overlook the North Sea and reflect the town’s proud history of WWII sea defence.

The gun will be sited when the final groundworks are completed in the next few weeks.

The gun’s placement honours Seaham’s service personnel who gave their lives for their country. It will also be an interactive display, telling an important piece of Seaham history, as well as a visitor experience.

Seaham councillors combined their Area Action Partnership budgets to buy the gun.

It was purchased to celebrate the town’s role in protecting the shoreline during bombing raids. It also also marks the bravery and work of 2nd (Seaham) Durham Artillery Volunteer Corps, a part-time unit of Britain’s Royal Artillery.

Formed in 1860, the corps was part of the Volunteer Force and later Territorial Force, fighting as field artillery on the Western Front in World War I.

Before World War II, it became an anti-aircraft unit serving in the Battle of Britain, the Blitz and in the Far East, converting to medium artillery in the Burma Campaign. It later served in an air defence role for the Territorial Army until 1955.

The men that made up the 2nd Seaham Artillery were volunteers comprising bottle workers, labourers, shop keepers and agricultural workers. But they were mainly miners.

The gun will be maintained and insured by Seaham Town Council, with site works almost completed.

Cllr Dave McKenna said: “When the opportunity arose to buy this piece of decommissioned artillery, I immediately contacted colleagues and we jumped at the chance of pooling resource to purchase it and develop a site suitable to display it.

“It’s a fantastic way to honour the 2nd Seaham, our current brave hardworking servicemen and women and provide a community resource to help young people learn about the sacrifice of the generations before them.”