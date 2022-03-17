Harrier jump jet arrives at Sunderland's North East Land, Sea and Air Museum in Washington for Falklands 40th anniversary
A jet fighter made famous during the Falklands Campaign is now on display in Wearside as one of the North East’s best-loved museums prepares to mark the 40th anniversary of the conflict.
The North East Land, Sea and Air Museum (NELSAM) has taken delivery of a Sea Harrier, commonly called the Harrier jump jet due to its vertical take-off and landing capability.
It proved crucial to the UK’s victory in the South Atlantic conflict with Argentina, which took place between April 2 and June 14, 1982. The RAF retired its Harriers in 2010.
The plane is normally kept in Northamptonshire at the estate of financier Ian Wace, who has loaned it to the museum. The aircraft is being displayed alongside the Argentinian Pucara attack aircraft, a long-term exhibit at the museum which was also used in the Falklands.
Also on display are Vulcan and Canberra bombers; they too were engaged in battle there.
The Falklands and South Georgia were invaded by Argentina who still claim the islands. Britain sent a task force which successfully recovered the territories which are about 8,000 miles from the UK.
The Task force was led by the aircraft carriers HMS Hermes and HMS Invincible. The principal strike force on these carriers was the Sea Harrier FRS1.
Harriers destroyed 22 Argentinian aircraft and also flew several hundred bombing missions during the campaign. The conflict claimed 907 lives: 255 British, 649 Argentinian, with three women who were Falkland Islands civilians accidentally killed by British shelling.
The museum will hold a service of commemoration on Sunday, May 1 to mark the sacrifice of those who lost their lives and a number of veterans are invited to attend.
NELSAM chair David Charles said: “I am particularly pleased that we have been able to secure this aircraft for display as part of the Falklands anniversary.
“The aircraft type played a major role in returning order to the Falklands. The campaign involved many people from the region and used equipment manufactured in the region.
“I hope it will encourage people from the region to come along and visit and reflect on the sacrifices made. It is sad that once again 40 years on we are seeing suffering in another country brought on by hostile actions of a near neighbour.”
Visit www.nelsam.org.uk.