Gertrude Bell talk a sell-out success - with hopes for more dates
Tickets for a talk on an historical giant from Washington have already been snapped up, but it may be coming to other venues.
On Thursday, September 15 Margaret Bozic, who lives in Washington, will be giving a talk about the early years of diplomat and adventurer Gertrude Bell.
The talk will deal with her early life. She was born in 1868 in Washington New Hall, later known as Dame Margaret Hall near Washington Village.
The Bell family had established the Chemical Works, in Washington and in Middlesbrough. She also spent much of her first 30 years in Coatham, near Redcar.
Gertrude Bell was the first woman to gain the equivalent of a first class degree at Oxford University, she was a diplomat and adventurer.
Perhaps most importantly and it was she who drew up some of the boundaries in the Middle East after the First World War and the collapse of the Ottoman Empire, effectively creating the modern state of Iraq.
Margaret said: “I will be talking about her family and upbringing in Washington and Coatham in the nineteenth century and about Gertrude’s education in London and at Oxford, including the prejudice against women students at that time.
“This story of her early life ends as she is about to set out to Persia on her adventures.”
The talk takes place at the Lit and Phil in Newcastle. Although it is fully booked Margaret says she will be happy to deliver it at other venues. Keep an eye on the Washington History Society’s website.