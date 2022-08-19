Gertrude Bell talk a sell-out success - with hopes for more dates

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Thursday, September 15 Margaret Bozic, who lives in Washington, will be giving a talk about the early years of diplomat and adventurer Gertrude Bell.

The talk will deal with her early life. She was born in 1868 in Washington New Hall, later known as Dame Margaret Hall near Washington Village.

The Bell family had established the Chemical Works, in Washington and in Middlesbrough. She also spent much of her first 30 years in Coatham, near Redcar.

Gertrude Bell and her blue plaque in Washington.

Gertrude Bell was the first woman to gain the equivalent of a first class degree at Oxford University, she was a diplomat and adventurer.

Perhaps most importantly and it was she who drew up some of the boundaries in the Middle East after the First World War and the collapse of the Ottoman Empire, effectively creating the modern state of Iraq.

Margaret said: “I will be talking about her family and upbringing in Washington and Coatham in the nineteenth century and about Gertrude’s education in London and at Oxford, including the prejudice against women students at that time.

“This story of her early life ends as she is about to set out to Persia on her adventures.”