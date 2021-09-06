Artist Ray Lonsdale with his metal sculpture 'Gan Canny'.
Artist Ray Lonsdale with his metal sculpture 'Gan Canny'.

Gan Canny! 13 photos of the stunning life-sized sculpture we could be seeing in Sunderland city centre

They were once a familiar sight near Sunderland’s Vaux site.

By Graham Murray
Monday, 6th September 2021, 11:29 am

And they soon could be again.

Sunderland City Council has submitted a planning application to erect a stunning recreation of the famous dray horses.

The sculpture is the work of artist Ray Lonsdale, creator of Seaham’s iconic Tommy statue.

And, as these photos show, it would – if approved – be just as impressive an attraction.

1. Steel steed

The artist, who has a studio in South Hetton, used corten steel to create the sculpture.

Photo: Elliot Nichol

2. Surface detail

The steel forms a thin layer of oxide when its surface is exposed to the elements, producing a ‘rust-like’ coating that helps it blend into the environment it is in.

Photo: Elliot Nichol

3. Complex creation

Artist Ray Lonsdale describes it as "the most complex piece I have worked on in my career so far".

Photo: Elliot Nichol

4. True to life

The highly-detailed sculpture includes spokes on the wheels.

Photo: Elliot Nichol

