11 Sunderland city centre clocks, and where to find them - see if you can guess first

By Tony Gillan
Published 23rd Aug 2024, 15:47 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2024, 05:47 BST

You've probably seen them a thousand times, but can you remember where?

Here are 11 clocks serving Sunderland’s city centre (although they aren’t all working at the moment). But precisely where?

Take your time.

Beautiful 19th century church clock.

1. Beautiful 19th century church clock.

Beautiful 19th century church clock. | Sunderland Echo Photo: Tony Gillan

Talk about two-faced.

2. Talk about two-faced.

Talk about two-faced. | Sunderland Echo Photo: Tony Gillan

Clock near a dock.

3. Clock near a dock.

Clock near a dock. | Sunderland Echo Photo: Tony Gillan

Perhaps not the prettiest, but it does the job.

4. Perhaps not the prettiest, but it does the job.

Perhaps not the prettiest, but it does the job. | Sunderland Echo Photo: Tony Gillan

