Business park pays tribute to the fallen with Remembrance Day poppy installation

The GF Community Foundation (GFCF) – part of fundholding specialists the GF Group - is honouring the fallen with a special installation outside of its HQ on Spectrum Business Park, Seaham.

Displaying over 200 hand crafted wooden poppies alongside a silhouetted cut-out of the town Tommy statue, the installation is a collaborative project between a number of East Durham organisations.

Funded and organised by GF Community Foundation, the display’s 216 poppies were made by joinery, painting and decorating students at East Durham College and installed by East Durham Veterans.

Supporters of the Remembrance Day tribute at the business park

Security company, Steadfast, also donated cash towards the cost of materials.

Tom Lavender, Group Foundation Manager, said: “GF Community Foundation is thrilled to be supporting local veterans this Remembrance Day. This collaborative project has united key groups within our local community and allowed our colleagues to pay their respects whilst supporting an incredible cause.”

The display is in place to raise money for East Durham Veterans – with the sale of the poppies going towards supporting their ongoing winter isolation project.

Andrew Cammiss, chairman at East Durham Veterans, said: “Our winter isolation photography course, which is supported by GF Community Foundation and Great Annual Savings, is an important part of bringing together the veteran community, helping them socialise, as well as teaching them a new skill.

The tribute at Spectrum Business Park

“With so many struggling with their mental health, especially after the pandemic, projects such as this are essential to the recovery of our community.”

The installation is already causing a stir - with residents in Seaham visiting to take pictures and show respect.

Caroline Brown, fundraising and events manager for GF Community Foundation, said: “It’s great to see such wonderful feedback from residents in Seaham and our neighbours in Spectrum Business Park.

"We were thrilled to be able to invite Bugler Kenneth Moor to the building to play’ The Last Post’ and observe a two-minute silence alongside colleagues from GF Group, some of whom are Veterans themselves.”