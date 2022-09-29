Wearsiders are happy to accommodate their guests and will bend over backwards for them. But in return it is respectfully asked that certain things are never said.
Official tourist information is useful. So too is the following unofficial tourist information.
1. ‘Monkey’s blood? Is that legal?’
Monkey’s blood is known in less lyrical societies as raspberry sauce. Despite its name it is entirely monkey-friendly and there is no need to contact the authorities after patronising the ice cream van.
Photo: Sunderland Echo
2. ‘Your accent - I can’ hardly understand a word you say’
Why? What’s wrong with you?
Photo: Frank Reid
3. ‘Where’s Ambit please?’
As you can see, Ambit was a breath-taking, much-loved floating sculpture below Wearmouth Bridge and often compared to the Trevi Fountain, or those cows in Milton Keynes. Local youths would pay homage by lobbing breeze blocks at it. Sunderland wept when it was finally removed and it remains a sore point.
Photo: Sunderland Echo
4. ‘James Herriot? I thought he was from Yorkshire’
Well he wasn’t. He was born in Sunderland and fiercely proud of it. A massive SAFC fan and a Mackem through and through. Right.
Photo: Tony Gillan