Here is a useful list of things not to say.

11 things you should never say to a Mackem

Sunderland is a very friendly place where visitors are more than welcome to see its beaches, theatres, parks, Glass Centre, historical sites ...

By Tony Gillan
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 11:57 am

Wearsiders are happy to accommodate their guests and will bend over backwards for them. But in return it is respectfully asked that certain things are never said.

Official tourist information is useful. So too is the following unofficial tourist information.

1. ‘Monkey’s blood? Is that legal?’

Monkey’s blood is known in less lyrical societies as raspberry sauce. Despite its name it is entirely monkey-friendly and there is no need to contact the authorities after patronising the ice cream van.

2. ‘Your accent - I can’ hardly understand a word you say’

Why? What’s wrong with you?

3. ‘Where’s Ambit please?’

As you can see, Ambit was a breath-taking, much-loved floating sculpture below Wearmouth Bridge and often compared to the Trevi Fountain, or those cows in Milton Keynes. Local youths would pay homage by lobbing breeze blocks at it. Sunderland wept when it was finally removed and it remains a sore point.

4. ‘James Herriot? I thought he was from Yorkshire’

Well he wasn’t. He was born in Sunderland and fiercely proud of it. A massive SAFC fan and a Mackem through and through. Right.

