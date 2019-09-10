World Suicide Prevention Day: Sunderland landmarks to be lit in green and white to raise awareness
Landmarks across Wearside will be lit up in green and white on Tuesday, September 10 to mark World Suicide Prevention Day.
Every year organisations and communities across the globe come together to raise awareness of how we can create a world where fewer people die by suicide.
Sunderland is playing its part, with landmarks across the city, including Keel Square, Northern Spire, Fulwell Mill, Market Square and Seaburn Lighthouse, showing their colours for the campaign tonight.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) says the number of countries with suicide prevention strategies is still too low – and governments need to commit to establishing them.
WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: “Every death is a tragedy for family, friends and colleagues. Yet suicides are preventable.
“We call on all countries to incorporate proven suicide prevention strategies into national health and education programmes in a sustainable way.”
