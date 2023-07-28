Patients will soon be getting improved care as work progresses on new unit hosting tests and treatments to help tackle hospital bed pressures, say health chiefs.

The Investigation and Intervention Unit (IIU) will open later this year at Sunderland Royal Hospital aftrer an investment of more than £2million.

Artist's impression of the new unit, issued by the Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new space will welcome adult patients currently looked after by the Medical Day Case Unit (MDCU). It will also care for some admitted to the Day of Surgery Unit (DOSA) and a number of patients who have their treatment within the hospital wards and other departments.

Hospital chiefs say it means beds in those areas of the hospital, including DOSA, will be freed up, helping to improve patient flow through the hospital and boosting capacity.

The wide range of work the IIU will do means its launch will have a positive impact on all specialties across the hospital, say leaders at the South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust.

Procedures will include liver and lung biopsies, lumbar punctures, blood transfusions, infusions and vascular procedures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be open from 8am to 8pm, extending available appointments.

This will allow more options and better access for patients around their work and family commitments.

Specialists from across the Trust will also spend time in the unit to deliver care.

Described as a 'spacious and bright space', bosses say it will improve the experience of patients coming in for their treatment. Its nature-inspired décor was chosen to create a calm atmosphere.

The IIU will have its own reception desk and waiting area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be fitted out with comfortable chairs ready for some treatments. There will be a number of treatment rooms and private consultation spaces.

Bosses say it has been set up with a view that other treatments could be offered there in years to come. This futureproofs services and prepares for increased demand.

Helen Turnbull, the Trust's divisional irector for Theatres and Critical Care, said: “This new space will be dedicated to carrying out investigations and treatments as part of their overall pathway of care.

“The unit itself is going to look fantastic.

“It will make a real difference to patients by optimising their experience and also an enhanced environment for staff to support wellbeing.

“We can’t wait to open the doors to the new unit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The unit is being built by Robertson Construction North East and has been designed by Ryder Architecture.

It is being created on the hospital’s B Floor, making it easy to access from a series of step-free entrances.

Hilary I'Anson, architectural director at Ryder, said: “We are delighted to be involved in the creation of a dedicated Investigation and Intervention Unit at Sunderland Royal Hospital.

“We have worked closely with the IIU team to design a dedicated fit for purpose environment which will meet the demands of their work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Through collaboration and engagement, the internal spaces have been created with the staff and patients experience and comfort in mind.”

Robertson Construction North East’s Regional Managing Director, Garry Hope, said: "This is one of a number of contracts we have been working on with the NHS across the North East.

"This commitment by the NHS is having a positive impact on staff and patients with dedicated areas for specific services.

"The Investigation and Intervention Unit project at Sunderland Royal Hospital is a great example of this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our teams have a great deal of pride in the projects that we deliver for the NHS.