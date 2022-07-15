Which area of Sunderland has the most people without a Covid vaccine? Every neighbourhood ranked here

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Millions of people across the UK are still unvaccinated against coronavirus and as a Parliamentary committee urges health bosses to do more to encourage take-up, new research reveal which parts of the country are proving hardest to reach.

Across England, 83.4 per cent of eligible people are vaccinated, but there are wide discrepancies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Westminster has the lowest vaccination rate in the country with almost a third (31.9%) unvaccinated, followed by Camden with 31.4% and Barking and Dagenham with 30.3%.

Sunderland has the fourth highest rate of vaccination in the North East, with just 16.3 per cent of residents yet to have at least one jab as of July 3.

Newcastle (21.9 per cent), Hartlepool (19.8 per cent) and South Tyneside (18.9 per cent) have the highest proportion of unvaccinated residents.

Lowest rate of vaccine take-up across Sunderland ranked as of July 3, 2022

The latest figures show vaccination rates across the country

Sunderland Central and Deptford. Population: 9,906. Total with one or more vaccination: 6,576. Percentage vaccinated: 66.4. Percentage unvaccinated 33.6

Millfield. Population: 6,490. Total with one or more vaccination: 4,695. Percentage vaccinated: 72.3. Percentage unvaccinated 27.7

Monkwearmouth. Population: 9,259. Total with one or more vaccination: 7,111. Percentage vaccinated: 76.8. Percentage unvaccinated 23.2

Concord and Sulgrave. Population: 9,022. Total with one or more vaccination: 6,939. Percentage vaccinated: 76.9. Percentage unvaccinated 23.1

Barnes Park. Population: 5,733. Total with one or more vaccination: 4,509. Percentage vaccinated: 78.6. Percentage unvaccinated 21.4

Thorney Close and Plains Farm. Population: 9,227. Total with one or more vaccination: 7,290. Percentage vaccinated: 79. Percentage unvaccinated 21

Town End Farm. Population: 7,747. Total with one or more vaccination: 6,139. Percentage vaccinated: 79.2. Percentage unvaccinated 20.8

Hendon and Docks. Population: 7,746. Total with one or more vaccination: 6,141. Percentage vaccinated: 79.3. Percentage unvaccinated 20.7

South Hylton. Population: 6,214. Total with one or more vaccination: 4,948. Percentage vaccinated: 79.6. Percentage unvaccinated 20.4

Pennywell and Grindon. Population: 8,289. Total with one or more vaccination: 6,719. Percentage vaccinated: 81.1. Percentage unvaccinated 18.9

North Hylton. Population: 7,803. Total with one or more vaccination: 6,375. Percentage vaccinated: 81.7. Percentage unvaccinated 18.3

Hylton Red House and Marley Pots. Population: 8,201. Total with one or more vaccination: 6,701. Percentage vaccinated: 81.7. Percentage unvaccinated 18.3

Pallion North. Population: 6,455. Total with one or more vaccination: 5,364. Percentage vaccinated: 83.1. Percentage unvaccinated 16.9

Oxclose and Lambton. Population: 8,039. Total with one or more vaccination: 6,746. Percentage vaccinated: 83.9. Percentage unvaccinated 16.1

Southwick. Population: 7,030. Total with one or more vaccination: 5,913. Percentage vaccinated: 84.1. Percentage unvaccinated 15.9

Houghton Town. Population: 8,170. Total with one or more vaccination: 6,874. Percentage vaccinated: 84.1. Percentage unvaccinated 15.9

Silksworth. Population: 6,232. Total with one or more vaccination: 5,259. Percentage vaccinated: 84.4. Percentage unvaccinated 15.6

Ryhope. Population: 8,799. Total with one or more vaccination: 7,445. Percentage vaccinated: 84.6. Percentage unvaccinated 15.4

Lakeside and Farringdon. Population: 6,461. Total with one or more vaccination: 5,478. Percentage vaccinated: 84.8. Percentage unvaccinated 15.2

Grangetown. Population: 5,857. Total with one or more vaccination: 4,971. Percentage vaccinated: 84.9. Percentage unvaccinated 15.1

Pallion South and High Barnes. Population: 5,490. Total with one or more vaccination: 4,669. Percentage vaccinated: 85. Percentage unvaccinated 15

Albany and Blackfell. Population: 6,471. Total with one or more vaccination: 5,505. Percentage vaccinated: 85.1. Percentage unvaccinated 14.9

Hetton South. Population: 6,743. Total with one or more vaccination: 5,738. Percentage vaccinated: 85.1. Percentage unvaccinated 14.9

Columbia, Barmston and Team Farm. Population: 7,616. Total with one or more vaccination: 6,539. Percentage vaccinated: 85.9. Percentage unvaccinated 14.1

Washington Town Centre and Biddick. Population: 6,136. Total with one or more vaccination: 5,320. Percentage vaccinated: 86.7. Percentage unvaccinated 13.3

Newbottle and Penshaw. Population: 7,186. Total with one or more vaccination: 6,271. Percentage vaccinated: 87.3. Percentage unvaccinated 12.7

Harraton, Rickleton and Fatfield. Population: 9,509. Total with one or more vaccination: 8,364. Percentage vaccinated: 88. Percentage unvaccinated 12

Hill View and Tunstall. Population: 9,687. Total with one or more vaccination: 8,533. Percentage vaccinated: 88.1. Percentage unvaccinated 11.9

Springwell and Usworth. Population: 5,533. Total with one or more vaccination: 4,911. Percentage vaccinated: 88.8. Percentage unvaccinated 11.2

Hetton North. Population: 7,016. Total with one or more vaccination: 6,273. Percentage vaccinated: 89.4. Percentage unvaccinated 10.6

Houghton West. Population: 7,320. Total with one or more vaccination: 6,563. Percentage vaccinated: 89.7. Percentage unvaccinated 10.3

Shiney Row. Population: 8,703. Total with one or more vaccination: 7,817. Percentage vaccinated: 89.8. Percentage unvaccinated 10.2

Fulwell. Population: 5,240. Total with one or more vaccination: 4,732. Percentage vaccinated: 90.3. Percentage unvaccinated 9.7

Hall Farm. Population: 5,325. Total with one or more vaccination: 4,821. Percentage vaccinated: 90.5. Percentage unvaccinated 9.5

Herrington and Doxford. Population: 6,424. Total with one or more vaccination: 6,063. Percentage vaccinated: 94.4. Percentage unvaccinated 5.6