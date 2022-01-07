Where is the best place to get a massage in Sunderland according to Google Reviews?

Whether you are recovering from an injury, suffer from stress and need assistance to release it or simply fancy one as a treat, there can be nothing better than a good massage.

We’re lucky that Sunderland has so many impressive massage options across the city, and these are the best places to get those knots out of your muscles across the city.

The Beauty Lounge

Situated in High Barnes, The Beauty Lounge has a five star average review on Google following 59 critiques. In addition to massages, they offer organic body and holistic treatments in addition to three types of massage treatments which range from £24 to £30 for half hour sessions with one hour and 90 minute treatments also available.

Abila Aesthetics

This clinic on Whitehall Terrace specialises in hair, scar and stretch mark removal but is also known for its massages, which range in price between £25 for a 30 minute back and shoulder massage to a hot stone session for £35.

The site also has a full set of five star reviews on Google from 36 reviews.

Jasmine Thai Massage

One of the newer options on this list, Jasmine Thai Massage opened in 2021 on North Bridge Street and it has already built a five star average rating from 18 reviews. Their rotation of six therapists mean the site is open every day between 10:00am and 8:00pm with each of their services costing £35 for a full hour.

Each Thursday prices are discounted to £30 for the full hour with sports, oil, Swedish and deep tissue massages all available.

Sunderland Complementary Therapy Centre

This centre is more catered to sports massages, with the main therapist having spent time working for Sunderland AFC, but deep tissue and remedial massages for soft tissue aches and pains are also available from the Grangetown company which has a full five star review from 15 reviewers.

Sat on Ryhope Road, the prices for massages start at £20 for a full 30 minute session to £37.50 for a full hour sports massage which the company claim is perfect for warm-up or cool-down before or after exercise.

