Where and how can I get a Coronavirus booster jab in Sunderland? All the bookable and walk-in sites available in and around Sunderland

Over 24 million people across the UK have received their booster vaccine to help in the fight against Coronavirus with all adults able to book their additional jab as of December 15, those numbers are expected to rise further in the coming days and weeks.

There are two ways to get the booster vaccine in the UK, the first is to find a walk-in site and wait until the staff are ready to vaccinate you, or the public can use the online NHS booking system to get a pre-arranged booking.

Which sites in and around Sunderland are offering the booster vaccine?

Currently there are only three sites in the city where the public can book booster vaccines with these coming at the region’s Nightingale Hospital site which sits on the edge of the Nissan site near Washington. Anyone looking to get their vaccination at the Nightingale site can book online now.

A site closer to the city centre where the public can book an appointment is Rowland’s Pharmacy on Chester Road. The pharmacy can be found opposite Sunderland Royal Hospital while the third site would see pre-booked appointment being met at Redhouse Pharmacy on Renfrew Road to the north of the Wear.

Further sites can be found in South Shields and Seaham.

Are there any walk-in vaccination centres in and around Sunderland?

Unfortunately there are no NHS-run walk-in vaccination sites in Sunderland at the moment. Despite this, Sunderland City Council have set up walk-in sites for anyone wanting to pick up their booster.

On Wednesday December 15 Bunnyhill Primary Care Centre will be open to the public for booster vaccines between 9:00am and 5:00pm while Grindon Primary Care Centre will be open between the same times on Thursday December 16.

Both sites will be open on Friday December 17 with Bunnyhill Primary Care Centre open between 9:00am and 5:00pm while the Grindon vaccination site will be offering jabs between 9:00am and 7:30pm.

Saturday December 19 will see more walk-in sites open to the public with the Grindon Care Centre open between 9:00am and 7:30pm while Washington Primary Care Centre, Millfield Medical Centre and Riverview Health Centre between Sunniside and Hendon open and offering vaccines between 9:00am and 5:00pm.

Anyone aged 18 or over can get a booster vaccine at these sites and vaccines can be given to anyone who had their second dose of either vaccine a minimum of 91 days previously. The council have warned that eligibility for the vaccine will be checked on site.

How do I book my Coronavirus booster vaccine?