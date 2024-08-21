When and how to dial 999 or go to A&E in Sunderland over the bank holiday weekend

Neil Jennings | NHS

Wearsiders are being urged to prepare for the bank holiday weekend health-wise as NHS chiefs hope to ease pressure on services.

Teams at the South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust are concerned about the demands on its A&E departments.

Bosses are also urging people receiving repeat prescriptions to make sure they get their request in as early as possible, with details also shared if medications are needed as an emergency.

Most GP surgeries and many community pharmacies will be closed on Monday, August 26.

Dr Neil Jennings, deputy medical director of the Trust, said: “We want people to enjoy the weekend and stay safe and well.

“We know the weekends and bank holidays tend to be very busy for our A&E departments, so we’re asking people to think about where is best if they need our help.

“We always see those who are most unwell or injured first, so others may face a long wait to be seen and we may still suggest they seek care elsewhere.

“The best idea is to be prepared for any common illnesses and minor injuries.

“If you do need help and it’s not life threatening, contact NHS 111 by phone or online, as it will be able to offer advice and direct you to the best place to go.

“Like all those across the region, our teams will be in around the clock and we’re grateful to them for their continued hard work.

“We hope people will do their bit in turn by supporting us by being prepared in case they become ill or hurt. We want them to have a good weekend where they can relax or get out and about, rather than spending it waiting to be seen in hospital.”

When to dial 999 or attend A&E

If you or someone else has a life-threatening emergency and require emergency care, you should call 999, or go to your nearest Emergency Department.

This includes:

Signs of a heart attack - chest pain, pressure, heaviness, tightness or squeezing across the chest

Signs of a stroke - face dropping on one side, cannot hold both arms up, difficulty speaking

Sudden confusion (delirium) - cannot be sure of own name or age

Suicide attempt - by taking something or self-harming

Severe difficulty breathing - not being able to get words out, choking or gasping

Choking - on liquids or solids right now

Heavy bleeding - spraying, pouring or enough to make a puddle

Severe injuries - after a serious accident or assault

Seizure (fit) - shaking or jerking because of a fit, or unconscious (cannot be woken up)

Sudden, rapid swelling - of the lips, mouth, throat or tongue

British Sign Language (BSL) speakers can make a BSL video call to 999.

Deaf people can use 18000 to contact 999 using text relay.

Stocking up and getting information

It can take up to 72 hours for a GP surgery to process a prescription request.

An emergency prescription of a medicine can be accessed through NHS 111 online at https://111.nhs.uk/emergency-prescription

Useful items to stock in a medicine cupboard include paracetamol, indigestion tablets, plasters, and antiseptic cream.

Details of pharmacies which will be open during the bank holiday can be found via the August bank holiday pharmacy opening hours page online.

The Little Orange Book offers advice for anyone who needs children’s health advice and covers a wide range of illnesses including teething, constipation, and colds, through to more serious conditions.

The Healthier Together site is also full of information which can help families, with an app also available to download.

If you, or someone you know, are in a mental health crisis, you can call NHS 111 and select option 2 for urgent mental health support. This service is available for all ages 24/7.

If you are deaf or have hearing loss, please use NHS 111 – SignVideo or use the 18001 111 Relay UK app.

If you are concerned about how much you, or someone you know, drinks, there is lots of help available, including talking to a GP.

You can find your local alcohol support service or contact:

Drinkline freephone: 0300 123 1110

Alcoholics Anonymous: 0845 769 7555.

Useful links

NHS 111 Online - https://111.nhs.uk/

Emergency prescriptions - https://111.nhs.uk/emergency-prescription

Pharmacy opening times over the weekend - https://northeastnorthcumbria.nhs.uk/news/posts/august-bank-holiday-pharmacy-opening-hours-2024/

Healthier Together - https://www.nenc-healthiertogether.nhs.uk/

Sign Video - https://signvideo.co.uk/nhs111/

Alcohol support service - https://northeastnorthcumbria.nhs.uk/our-work/workstreams/health-and-prevention/alcohol-programme/alcohol-support-services/

BSL 999 - https://999bsl.co.uk/