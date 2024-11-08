November heralds the start of winter bringing darker mornings and shorter daylight hours that can disrupt your body’s circadian rhythm, the body’s 24-hour internal clock in the brain that controls sleep, mood, and energy levels by responding to light changes in our environment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While most people adjust to the shorter hours of daylight after a few days, for some people the effects of less light exposure are felt more strongly and can worsen symptoms of Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), a form of winter depression that’s linked to reduced daylight.

If you are prone to feeling the winter blues or feelings of low mood associated with SAD, healthcare experts share their tips that may help lift your mood and support you through the winter months.

Set a sleep routine

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s important to focus on a few simple habits to reach good quality sleep.

Registered Nutritionist and author of The Art of Sleeping, Rob Hobson says: “Unfortunately, when the clocks go back for the winter, it’s a bit like jet lag for some.”

He suggests it’s important to focus on a few simple habits to reach good quality sleep. “Sticking to a regular sleep routine by going to bed and waking up at the same time every day helps keep your body’s internal clock in check,” Rob explains.

“If you’re struggling to get to sleep, cut down on screen time in the evening as avoiding blue light from phones or laptops an hour before bed to help your body naturally produce melatonin. Try doing one thing every evening that allows you to switch off and relax such as gentle stretching, breathing or simply sitting down to read.

“If you’re looking for an extra boost, 5-HTP is a supplement that could be worth trying as it supports serotonin and melatonin production, which can improve both mood and sleep quality as the nights draw in.”

Keep your gut in balance

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our gut health supports many of the body’s processes and influences our immune system, mental health, and our ability to sleep and manage stress. A disruption to the circadian rhythm such as when the clocks change, may also result in a disruption of the balance of good to bad bacteria in the gut.

To keep the gut functioning optimally so that it can support all these functions, it needs to maintain healthy levels of good bacteria.

Nutritionist, Dr Emily Prpa says: “One simple way to support your gut health is to consume more fermented foods which contain live microbes that feed the good bacteria in the gut, helping them to thrive.

"Fermented foods include dairy products, kimchi, miso, pickled vegetables and sauerkraut, but ensure you check the label to make sure they contain live bacteria. Fermented dairy drinks are another easy way to up your intake like Yakult Plus Peach (£3.70, 8 x 65ml bottles from ocado.com) which is packed with 20 billion friendly bacteria scientifically proven to reach the gut alive and increase the bacteria in the gut. Yakult’s bacteria L.casei Shirota, increase both the lactobacilli and bifidobacteria in the gut. It’s also rich in vitamin C, which supports the immune system and helps lower fatigue.

Add colour to your day

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Science shows that colour can have an impact on mood 2 from the clothes we wear, to what we eat,” says Dr Prpa. “Dressing in bright colours or starting a new hobby such as painting are just a couple of ways to bring colour and some joy into dull wintry days.”

Get vitamin savvy

“Less sunshine means your body isn’t making as much vitamin D, known as the ‘sunshine vitamin’, and whilst you can eat more vitamin-D rich foods such as eggs, oily fish and red meat, government advice is that everyone should consider taking a daily vitamin D supplement during the autumn and winter,” explains Rob.

“Taking 10mcg of vitamin D during the autumn and winter can really help keep your mood balanced and fight off the winter blues (try Healthspan Super Strength Vitamin D – £5.49 for 60 tablets).

“B vitamins, especially B12, are also important for mood and energy, and if you follow a plant-based diet, it can be harder to get enough B12,” says Rob. “It helps with energy and neurotransmitter function, so if you’re feeling tired and low, a B-complex could make a difference by helping to keep your energy up and your mood positive as the days get darker.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But don’t forget magnesium,” says Author and Nutritionist at Viridian Nutrition, Phil Beard. “Studies have shown that low magnesium levels are often linked to various mental disorders, particularly depression, with several reports indicating that magnesium supplementation enhance emotional well-being and resilience against mood disorders during the winter season.

Herbal help

There are two herbs supported by good research that may help improve your mood, anxiety and energy levels to weather the winter. Dr Chris Etheridge, Medical Herbalist and Chair of the British Herbal Medicine Association says: “St John’s Wort is recognised world-wide as a herb to relieve a variety of symptoms including low mood relating to SAD. Research suggests it may have an effect on neurotransmitters in the brain similar to the effectiveness of prescribed SSRI anti-depressants 4 but without many of the side-effects.

“A second herb, Rhodiola is used by herbalists to reduce anxiety and boost mood and energy levels. The versatile herb is an adaptogen, a natural substance that can help to protect the mind and body from the damaging effects of emotional and physical stress.

“Its beneficial effects on both stress and anxiety, along with the clinical evidence that it can increase energy levels and improve memory,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

makes it a powerful herb to support you through the winter months.”

With either of these herbs, the BHMA advises to always choose a herbal medicine that displays the THR logo on pack which ensures it will contain important information about taking it safely.

Put your best foot forward

Don’t let the winter put you off from getting outside and exercising. Dr Prpa explains, “The outdoors has so many benefits for your wellbeing and exercise is one great way to stimulate the digestive system and have a positive impact on mental health.”

Laugh it off

Laughter has the power to reduce stress and anxiety, which in turn boosts overall happiness. “Even if you don’t feel like laughing, pop on your favourite comedy show, call your funniest friend or meet up with family who make you laugh,” says Dr Prpa.

Get a garden glow

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just because it’s no longer summer, doesn’t mean you can’t do a bit of gardening. “When the weather is dry, getting out into the garden is the perfect antidote to feeling blue as the fresh air and exercise will help lift your mood,” says Isobel Spandler, founder and garden designer at Wiltshire Garden Design.

“People often turn their backs on the garden in the winter but in the months of October and November, there’s still time to plant bulbs such as tulips, narcissi and alliums ahead of spring. Planting now means you’ll have plenty of cheery colour to look forward to in your spring

garden when they all come into flower.”

Dance around the house

Research shows that dancing may be better than other physical activities to improve emotional wellbeing and mood. Dr Prpa says, “You don’t need to head to your local nightclub to enjoy the benefits, simply crank up your favourite songs and dance around the house to get that endorphin hit! If you don’t fancy dancing alone, find a routine to learn on YouTube.”