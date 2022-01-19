Watch: What does 'living with Covid' actually mean? - people gave us their views
‘Plan B’ Covid restrictions are set to be scrapped in England.
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 3:52 pm
The measures – including instructions to work from home where possible and wear masks in most indoor public places – were introduced to help fight the Omicron wave.
But – with 438 deaths recorded on Tuesday, January 18 alone – Covid is far from over.
There have been numerous calls for the country to live with the virus – we asked people in the city centre what they thought that meant.