Watch: We asked shoppers if lateral flow tests for Covid should stay available for free

Under Prime Minister Boris Johson’s plan for “living with Covid” in England, the legal requirement to isolate in the event of a positive test also ends this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was criticism from the British Medical Association, which warned that the plan will create a ‘two-tier system’, where some can afford can afford to pay for testing, while others can’t.

We recently asked shoppers in Sunderland and South Tyneside their views on whether tests should remain free.