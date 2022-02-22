Watch: We asked shoppers if lateral flow tests for Covid should stay available for free
Free universal testing for Covid-19 is set to end in April.
Under Prime Minister Boris Johson’s plan for “living with Covid” in England, the legal requirement to isolate in the event of a positive test also ends this week.
There was criticism from the British Medical Association, which warned that the plan will create a ‘two-tier system’, where some can afford can afford to pay for testing, while others can’t.
We recently asked shoppers in Sunderland and South Tyneside their views on whether tests should remain free.