Watch: we asked shoppers how they feel about the dropping of face masks
England’s Plan B measures are being phased out.
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 4:46 pm
As of Thursday, January 27, the wearing of face masks in public indoor settings is no longer a requirement.
It comes following the axing of instructions to wear masks in classrooms, and the dropping of advice for people to work from home where possible.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid has credited the success of the vaccine rollout.
We asked people out and about in Sunderland city centre what they thought about the move.