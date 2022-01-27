Watch: we asked shoppers how they feel about the dropping of face masks

As of Thursday, January 27, the wearing of face masks in public indoor settings is no longer a requirement.

It comes following the axing of instructions to wear masks in classrooms, and the dropping of advice for people to work from home where possible.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has credited the success of the vaccine rollout.

The right time - or too early? Find out what people in Sunderland city centre think about the dropping of 'Plan B' requirements