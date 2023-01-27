News you can trust since 1873
Watch: Ways to reduce your stress - tips from traditional Chinese medicine practioner Laura Bicker

Blink-182 were right – the small things matter.

By Graham Murray
2 hours ago - 1 min read

Get your phone out of the bedroom, rediscover forgotten hobbies - there are lots of easy ways to reduce stress that can have a bigger effect than you might think.

Laura Bicker a Whitburn-based women’s health and fertility expert, traditional Chinese medicine practitioner, and Forrest and fertility yoga teacher, gives us a few pointers on living a calmer life, day by day.

Laura Bicker, a Whitburn-based women’s health and fertility expert, traditional Chinese medicine practitioner, and Forrest and fertility yoga teacher, has some tips on reducing stress
