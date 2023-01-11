Watch: The gym isn't for everyone - here are some alternatives
After months of trying to exercise at home, many people will have been glad when gyms reopened.
By Graham Murray
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Others won’t have returned until they’d had their Covid jabs.
But, for some, working out at home or outdoors is preferable.
Luckily there are plenty of home workouts available online, as trainer Sean Hibbert discusses.
Sean is owner and head coach at Project Fitness GB – winner of the Retail Hospitality & Leisure Business of the Year title at the Sunderland Echo Business Excellence Awards 2022.