Watch: Starting your 2023 fitness journey with great advice from award-winning trainer Sean Hibbert
We hear it every time January rolls around: New Year, New You.
But ditching the pigs in blankets and cozy nights in for a healthier struggle can be a tricky transition.
Many of us might start out with the best of intentions, but swiftly become discouraged.
So we’ve sought some advice from an expert.
Sean Hibbert is owner and head coach at Project Fitness GB – winner of the Retail Hospitality & Leisure Business of the Year title at the Sunderland Echo Business Excellence Awards 2022.
Sean is an ex-Military PTI (Physical Training Instructor) and was awarded Male UK Personal Trainer of the year 2022 at the National Fit Pro Awards.