Watch: Simple formula for a healthier diet - advice from trainer Sean Hibbert
‘Please do not crash diet’
By Graham Murray
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Particularly in January, when we’ve overindulged over the festive period, we might feel that we need to lose weight urgently.
But fuelling your body sensibly over the long term will pay off more than looking for a quick fix.
Trainer Sean Hibbert explains.
Sean is owner and head coach at Project Fitness GB – winner of the Retail Hospitality & Leisure Business of the Year title at the Sunderland Echo Business Excellence Awards 2022.