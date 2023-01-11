News you can trust since 1873
Watch: Simple formula for a healthier diet - advice from trainer Sean Hibbert

‘Please do not crash diet’

By Graham Murray
5 minutes ago - 1 min read

Particularly in January, when we’ve overindulged over the festive period, we might feel that we need to lose weight urgently.

But fuelling your body sensibly over the long term will pay off more than looking for a quick fix.

Trainer Sean Hibbert explains.

Advice on a healthy diet from Sean Hibbert, owner and head coach at Project Fitness GB
Sean is owner and head coach at Project Fitness GB – winner of the Retail Hospitality & Leisure Business of the Year title at the Sunderland Echo Business Excellence Awards 2022.