Watch: Keeping fit without spending lots of money - advice from trainer Sean Hibbert

As 2023 begins, the cost of living is an increasingly huge burden for many.

By Graham Murray
5 minutes ago - 1 min read

And when it comes to trying to stay fit, a gym membership may well be an outgoing too far.

Fortunately there are many low – or no – cost options for exercise.

And there’s plenty of guidance, and structured plans, out there for free.

Advice on keeping fit on a budget from Sean Hibbert, owner and head coach at Project Fitness GB
Trainer Sean Hibbert explains.

Sean is owner and head coach at Project Fitness GB – winner of the Retail Hospitality & Leisure Business of the Year title at the Sunderland Echo Business Excellence Awards 2022.