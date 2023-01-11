Watch: Keeping fit without spending lots of money - advice from trainer Sean Hibbert
As 2023 begins, the cost of living is an increasingly huge burden for many.
And when it comes to trying to stay fit, a gym membership may well be an outgoing too far.
Fortunately there are many low – or no – cost options for exercise.
And there’s plenty of guidance, and structured plans, out there for free.
Trainer Sean Hibbert explains.
Sean is owner and head coach at Project Fitness GB – winner of the Retail Hospitality & Leisure Business of the Year title at the Sunderland Echo Business Excellence Awards 2022.