Watch: How to overcome back pain to exercise well
As 2023 begins, many people look to shake up their fitness or get back on track following Christmas.
By Graham Murray
6 hours ago - 1 min read
But some may be put off by the thought that they’re not cut out for exercise.
In particular, back pain can seem like an overwhelming obstacle.
But this doesn’t have to be the case.
Sean Hibbert, owner and head coach at Project Fitness GB, explains.
Sean is owner and head coach at Project Fitness GB – winner of the Retail Hospitality & Leisure Business of the Year title at the Sunderland Echo Business Excellence Awards 2022.