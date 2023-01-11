Watch: How to keep a balanced training routine - with Sean Hibbert of Project Fitness GB
Beginning a training regime can be daunting.
By Graham Murray
6 hours ago - 1 min read
You might be tempted to do too much too soon.
Or perhaps it feel like you don’t have enough time, or don’t know where to start.
Trainer Sean Hibbert has some advice.
Sean is owner and head coach at Project Fitness GB – winner of the Retail Hospitality & Leisure Business of the Year title at the Sunderland Echo Business Excellence Awards 2022.