Watch: Covid as it unfolded in Sunderland
January 29, 2022, marks two years since the UK’s first recorded cases of Covid.
Saturday, 29th January 2022, 9:00 am
Even now, it can be difficult to believe how rapidly our lives changed in the ensuing weeks.
Sunderland wouldn’t record its first case of what we then usually referred to as Coronavirus until March 5.
Last year, as we hit the one-year anniversary of the pandemic, we took this close retrospective look at the way events had unfolded in our city.
Watch to remember how things developed, month by month.