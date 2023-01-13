Watch: Beat your fear of the gym - fitness advice from trainer Sean Hibbert
It’s the time of year when a lot of new people flock to the gym.
By Graham Murray
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
But by late January, a lot of those newcomers might have decided it’s not for them.
For some, it can be intimidating environment.
Trainer Sean Hibbert explains why there’s nothing to fear.
Sean is owner and head coach at Project Fitness GB – winner of the Retail Hospitality & Leisure Business of the Year title at the Sunderland Echo Business Excellence Awards 2022.