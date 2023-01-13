News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Watch: Beat your fear of the gym - fitness advice from trainer Sean Hibbert

It’s the time of year when a lot of new people flock to the gym.

By Graham Murray
5 minutes ago - 1 min read

But by late January, a lot of those newcomers might have decided it’s not for them.

For some, it can be intimidating environment.

Hide Ad

Trainer Sean Hibbert explains why there’s nothing to fear.

Trainer Sean lays out the variety of options available to trepidatious gym-goers
Most Popular

Sean is owner and head coach at Project Fitness GB – winner of the Retail Hospitality & Leisure Business of the Year title at the Sunderland Echo Business Excellence Awards 2022.