Watch: Avoid overtraining muscle groups - fitness advice from trainer Sean Hibbert
Health, wellbeing, good mental health – all benefits of regular exercise.
But we can’t overlook one other popular reason for going to the gym: to get bigger muscles.
However, in their eagerness to get pumped, some gym goers may be overtraining or not targeting their efforts correctly.
Trainer Sean Hibbert explains why Mondays don’t have to be chest days.
Sean is owner and head coach at Project Fitness GB – winner of the Retail Hospitality & Leisure Business of the Year title at the Sunderland Echo Business Excellence Awards 2022.