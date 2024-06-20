Watch more of our videos on Shots!

‘Lesley would be so proud of people’s efforts’

More than 150 people took part in Lesley’s Legacy Defibrillator Walk on Saturday (June 15) to raise awareness of the importance and location of the life saving equipment and to remember her quest to ensure people in every village in Washington have access to a defibrillator.

Much loved Lesley Anne Baker sadly passed away from breast cancer on May 5, 2022, but before doing so her defibrillator campaign had been the catalyst behind the life saving equipment being installed in 17 of the town’s 18 villages.

Walkers outside of the Cross Keys on Lesley's Legacy Defibrillator Walk. | Nev Harris

To raise vital funds for the defibrillators, Lesley, her family and friends used to take part in annual sponsored walks.

Her partner Craig Bailey ensures her legacy is remembered and her memory lives on with an annual 12 mile walk around the Washington pubs which house the publicly accessible equipment.

Craig, 40, said: “The walk started from the Victoria Inn with 135 people and we had people joining us all the time. We ended up walking in two groups so that the pubs were able to cope with the numbers of people.

“The public support was unbelievable and there was a fantastic atmosphere. Pubs are often at the heart of communities and so hopefully this walk will help people to be more aware of where they can access a defibrillator if they face an emergency situation.”

Warming up for the walk outside if the Victoria Inn. | Nev Harris

At the time of Lesley’s passing, she had helped to successfully install defibrillators in seven of Washington’s 18 villages.

Craig added: “Lesley would be so proud of people’s efforts and over the moon with the number of defibrillators her campaign has helped to secure.

“She is such a determined person that she wouldn’t have stopped here and would have just turned her quest to help people in a different direction.”

Mascots Sparky and Casey alongside one of the life saving defibrillators. | Nev Harris

The walk also took in the Westwood Club, NE38 Sports Bar, Cross Keys in Washington Village, the Blue Bell, Ox and Plough, the Highwayman in Lambton, Cherry Tree in Ayton, Novellos in Harraton, River Bar and Keel Boat.

One person taking part in the walk was Nev Harris who as a trained nurse and firefighter knows better than most the life-saving difference a defibrillator can make.

As well as using the equipment in his professional life, Nev has also used defibrillators in the community to save lives including during the Great North Run and playing a game of walking football.

Nev, 59, said: “This was a brilliant day to remember Lesley’s legacy and promote the important message of where Washington’s defibrillators are.

“Every second counts and so knowing where you can access a defibrillator quickly is vital.

“It was also a great event to meet and talk to new people. I actually got to speak with Lesley’s parents for the first time and it really was a lovely tribute to her legacy.”

Lesley Anne Baker had made it her mission to see a defibrillator installed in every village in Washington. | Craig Bailey

Nev explained that Glebe is now the only village in Washington without a defibrillator and that the group is currently in negotiations with Sainsburys to fill the void by installing one at the supermarket giant’s fuel station.

In the North East there are 2,300 out of hospital cardiac arrests each year. Early cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and defibrillation can more than double the chances of survival. Every minute without CPR and defibrillation reduces the chance of survival by up to ten per cent.