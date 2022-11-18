Sean Molyneux, left, vice-captain at George Washington Golf Club, with Sheelagh Taylor, of St Benedict’s Hospice; Walter Whitfield's daughter, Claire, son, Gavin, and Bill Michie, golf manager.

Members of the George Washington Golf Club raised £8,500 for St Benedict’s Hospice, in Ryhope in memory of Walter Whitfield.

Mr Whitfield, from Washington, was 66 when he died at the hospice in January from a brain tumour and the generous donation will enable the hospice to continue to support local patients with life-limiting illnesses, their family and friends.

Mr Whitfield, a club member for more than 20 years, had chosen St Benedict’s as his Captain’s charity beneficiary and met with the hospice fundraising team in autumn 2021.

Walter Whitfield.

Sadly, he was unable to fund raise himself as he received his terminal diagnosis not long after and was cared for at the hospice himself.

The club members chose to keep Whitfield as their captain and fundraise for the hospice in his memory.

Events were held throughout the year – including his Captain’s Day match on in August - when over 150 players took part in the golf and 200 guests attended the evening event.

Bill Michie, golf manager at the club, spearheaded fundraising in memory of his friend.

He said: “Walter was cared for so well by St Benedict’s and knowing how close the charity was to him, we felt it only right that we fundraise for the hospice this year.

"The amount raised by our members shows just how much Walter was loved and admired. He is a big miss to us all here but his year as captain will be long remembered.

"We are so glad to be able to hand over this donation in his memory to allow St Benedict’s to continue their wonderful work.”

At Mr Whitfield’s funeral, Mr Michie, tasked members of the men’s team with ‘winning the league for Walter’ – and they duly delivered, taking the North Durham League 3rd Division with only one loss and won the League with a game to spare.

They also had a great run in the cups and were narrowly beaten in the County Foursomes final.