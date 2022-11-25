Sunderland City Council’s planning department received a planning application for Eden Villas Dental Practice, in the city’s Washington Central ward, earlier this month (November).

Applicant Lynwood Healthcare Ltd is seeking permission to replace a store to the side of the practice with new building extensions to the side and rear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application form states the extension works, if approved, would provide new facilities for the dental practice’s customers and staff.

Eden Villas Dental Practice, Washington

This includes additional surgeries, an X-ray room, a decon room, a waiting area and a staff area, as well as an accessible toilet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The planning application adds the development would increase the number of full-time equivalent employees from 2.5 to 4.5.

This would include the creation of one new full-time post and one new part-time role, as well as proposed opening hours of 9am-5pm, Monday to Friday, for the new facility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A decision on extension plans for Eden Villas Dental Practice will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

During consultation so far, two public objections have been submitted raising a number of concerns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This includes fears about parking issues in the area being “amplified” due to additional staff, patient and delivery traffic from the new development.

Information on Sunderland City Council’s website states a decision on the plans is expected by January 12, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad