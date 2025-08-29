A vet has spoken out after a video showed North East TV and radio star Vicky Pattison letting a dog lick the inside of her mouth.

The broadcast star, who initially made her name on Geordie Shore, was part of a video with dog food brand Butternut Box late last week where a presenter asked abotu her relationships with her dog.

As part of the video, Pattison opened her mouth to allow her dog to lick inside, prompting a response of “you’re gammy!” from the presenter before admitting she also does this.

Vicky Pattison has opened up about letting her dog lick the inside of her mouth | BBC (Main), Butternut Box (inlay)

“You know it makes him happy!” Pattison, who was born and raised in Newcastle.

However, a vet has said the practice could cause harm to humans.

Pooch & Mutt’s Resident Vet, Dr. Linda Simon said:“I do see this in my practice, and I know plenty of owners think it’s harmless fun, but letting your dog lick inside your mouth really isn’t advisable. We have to remember that dogs live very different lives to us.

“They spend their days sniffing the ground, rummaging through grass, licking up puddles, and in many cases even eating animal poop or urine they come across outdoors. All of this means their mouths are far from clean, and it’s very easy for them to pass bacteria or parasites to people through close contact like this.

“The risk is highest in raw-fed dogs, as raw meat can harbour harmful pathogens, but the truth is that any dog can carry bacteria that could cause illness in humans. For some people, particularly children, older adults, or those with weaker immune systems, the consequences of an infection could be quite serious.

“There’s also a behavioural side we can’t ignore. Dogs don’t always enjoy having their faces crowded, and putting your mouth right up against theirs can be startling. Even the gentlest and friendliest of pets can react unpredictably if they feel threatened or trapped, and a sudden nip to the face could be the outcome.”

“I understand why people want to show their dogs affection in this way – the bond between humans and their pets is incredibly strong – but there are so many safer, healthier ways to connect. Gentle cuddles, stroking, playing a game, or going on a walk together all help to build trust and strengthen your relationship.

“Dogs don’t need kisses on the lips to know they are loved, and in the long run, both owner and pet will be healthier and happier if we avoid this type of contact.”