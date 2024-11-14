Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On World Diabetes Day (November 14) the city’s university has announced it has teamed up with the University of Leeds to pioneer research to support the treatment of insulin resistance in people with type 1 diabetes.

Insulin resistance occurs when our bodies need more insulin to move glucose into our cells to be used for energy.

It is a major factor in the development of type 2 diabetes.

However, recent research led by Professor Matthew Campbell, Chair in Human Metabolism and Integrative Physiology at University of Sunderland, and Ramzi Ajjan, Professor of Metabolic Medicine at the University of Leeds, shows high prevalence of insulin resistance in individuals with type 1 diabetes, and that these individuals have a substantially increased risk of developing diabetes complications.

Despite this, both professors say insulin resistance in type 1 diabetes “remains largely unaddressed in routine clinical care”.

To help tackle this issue, the Universities of Sunderland and Leeds have co-launched the Consortium for Insulin Resistance in Type 1 Diabetes.

The first-of-its-kind consortium brings together a panel of leading experts, researchers, and clinicians from top national and international institutions with expertise in the prevention, management, and surveillance of diabetes and its complications.

The consortium will work to advance the understanding and treatment of insulin resistance in type 1 diabetics.

Professor Campbell said: “Our research has shown that insulin resistance in people with type 1 diabetes is common and plays a role in the development of diabetes complications.

“Although we know insulin resistance is important, it is rarely spoken about, assessed, or treated as part of routine clinical practice.

“Therefore, type 1 diabetes management should not only be about managing glucose levels but should also be targeted at identification of individuals with insulin resistance and exploring novel management strategies to improve insulin sensitivity.

“To our knowledge, this is the first international consortium working specifically within this priority area. The consortium will act as a vanguard for innovation, working with the research community, healthcare professionals, patient groups, policymakers, and research funders, and involves partners from all over the globe.”

One of those who could benefit from the consortium is Andrew Wilson who has been living with type 1 diabetes for 39 years.

He said: He said: “One of the most frustrating aspects, at least for me, has been dealing with insulin resistance.

“I’ve discovered that trying to improve insulin resistance can make a huge difference in how I manage my diabetes day-to-day.

“My blood sugars are more predictable, which means fewer frustrating highs and lows. I’m using insulin more efficiently, and I’m less likely to experience those overwhelming swings that leave me feeling drained.

“The consortium that is being led by Sunderland and Leeds universities is a fantastic initiative that will pull together the best experts working in this area.

“Hopefully this will shift the diabetes narrative from being solely glucose-centric and draw attention to the importance of treating insulin resistance as part of diabetes self-management.”

Dr Faye Riley, Research Communications Manager at Diabetes UK, added: "Insulin resistance in people with type 1 diabetes remains a largely neglected area of research, yet it can contribute to the challenges of blood sugar management and heightens the risk of serious diabetes-related complications.

“Addressing this knowledge gap could pave the way for targeted strategies to tackle insulin resistance in type 1 diabetes, resulting in steadier blood sugar levels and improving day-to-day life and long-term health for those living with the condition."