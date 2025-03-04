The 21 top rated GP surgeries in the North East where patients are happiest with their experience

Sarah McCann
By Sarah McCann

Health writer

Published 4th Mar 2025, 09:53 BST

They’ve been rated the best by patients ⭐

It’s been a challenging winter for the NHS, which has been hit by a “quad-demic” of seasonal viruses. Whilst flu cases have stabilised, cases of norovirus are continuing to surge, with pressure on hospitals continuing to remain high.

GPs are the frontline of the NHS, and according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England between January 2 and March 25 last year, the vast majority of us appear to be satisfied with our care.

Sign up for our NationalWorld newsletter - delivered daily

Almost 700,000 patients in England completed the 2024 survey, which gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP, which reveals the best rated surgeries in the North East and beyond.

Across England, the majority of patients described their overall experience as “very good” (37.1%) or “fairly good” (30.2%). However, not everyone is as happy, with 9.4% describing their overall experience as “fairly poor” and 9.5% as “very poor”.

Here we reveal the GP practices in the North East which were rated the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the number of patients that said they were “very good”.

There were 471 survey forms sent out to patients at The Adderlane Surgery, Prudhoe. The response rate was 42%, with 195 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 93% said it was very good and 7% said it was fairly good.

1. The Adderlane Surgery, Prudhoe

There were 471 survey forms sent out to patients at The Adderlane Surgery, Prudhoe. The response rate was 42%, with 195 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 93% said it was very good and 7% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
There were 278 survey forms sent out to patients at Glenridding Health Centre, Penrith. The response rate was 33%, with 92 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 93% said it was very good and 7% said it was fairly good.

2. Glenridding Health Centre, Penrith

There were 278 survey forms sent out to patients at Glenridding Health Centre, Penrith. The response rate was 33%, with 92 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 93% said it was very good and 7% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
There were 244 survey forms sent out to patients at Dr Rasool, Abbey Health Centre in Billingham. The response rate was 46%, with 111 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 88% said it was very good and 7% said it was fairly good.

3. Dr Rasool, Abbey Health Centre, Billingham

There were 244 survey forms sent out to patients at Dr Rasool, Abbey Health Centre in Billingham. The response rate was 46%, with 111 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 88% said it was very good and 7% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
There were 227 survey forms sent out to patients at Caldbeck Surgery, Wigton. The response rate was 48%, with 110 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 87% said it was very good and 13% said it was fairly good.

4. Caldbeck Surgery, Wigton

There were 227 survey forms sent out to patients at Caldbeck Surgery, Wigton. The response rate was 48%, with 110 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 87% said it was very good and 13% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:BoostGP surgeriesNorth EastNHSGP practices
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice