Toddler progress rates improve in Sunderland

At the age of two, children are invited to undergo a developmental check to see how they are progressing mentally and physically with health health visitors assess their communication, social interaction, problem-solving, and motor skills – holding objects, drawing, walking and kicking a ball.

Data from the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities shows 86% of children in the area who were reviewed met or exceeded expectations in all five areas – up from 83% the previous year.

Nationally, the figure fell to 82.9% from 83.3% the year before.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The figures for Sunderland show around 96% of youngsters were on track with their fine motor skills: 95% had adequate gross motor skills; problem-solving was on target at 96% and 89% were above or exceeding expectations around communication skills, while 95% wrere able to socialise at an expected level.

Nationally, the Action for Children charity has called for urgent investment to avert a "childhood crisis".

Imran Hussain, the charity’s director of policy and campaigns, said the pandemic had worsened existing problems, adding: "The first few years are critical to a child’s development so the fact they have spent the majority of this precious time unable to socialise with other children or enjoy normal levels of play has been devastating.”