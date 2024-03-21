Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This fascinating footage shows two huge cranes emerging from the site of what will be Sunderland's new Eye Hospital.

The 35-metre and 50-metre high saddle cranes will assist with heavy lifting operations as the structure takes shape on the city's skyline.

Time-lapse footage captured from a camera overlooking the site showcases the assembly process of each crane, with careful work taking place over a week.

Drone footage also offers a glimpse of the progress made on the site, revealing the start of digging work for the hospital's foundation.

The cranes have been put in place on the new eye hospital site to help with the construction work. Submitted picture.

Situated on Plater Way, the new eye hospital is being built on the site of the former Vaux Brewery as part of the Riverside Sunderland development.

Construction started at the end of November 2023 and is expected to take around two years to complete.

Once open, the hospital will replace the aging Sunderland Eye Infirmary in Queen Alexandra Road, providing state-of-the-art facilities and services to patients from across the North East and North Cumbria.

The project is a collaboration between Sunderland City Council and South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust.

Ken Bremner MBE, Chief Executive of South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, said: "The cranes are a sure sign work on our fantastic new hospital is well underway.

“We're very excited to see the new building take shape.

"We will be able to see this equipment busy at work over the next year or two as they lift and carry materials across the site below.

"I know our colleagues and patients from across the region share in our delight that this amazing new home for our eye care services is coming soon."

A CGI of how the building could look.

The hospital was designed by Ryder Architects and is being built by Kier Construction.

Dan Doherty, Regional Director for Kier Construction North and Scotland, added: "We are proud to be working with Sunderland City Council and South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust on this new hospital, which will provide superb eye care to Sunderland and the wider region.

“Work is progressing well on site, and we look forward to the completion of the new building."

The new hospital is one of a number of significant developments underway at Riverside Sunderland, and part of a plan that will bring 10,000 new workers to the heart of the city, as well as homes for 2,500 residents and new leisure venues.

Councillor Kevin Johnston, Dynamic City Portfolio Holder, said: “Riverside Sunderland is totally transforming, and the eye hospital represents an important addition, delivering a world-class health facility at the heart of one of the UK’s most ambitious regeneration schemes.

“There can be few more visible signs of change than cranes in the sky, so this is a great moment.”

Health leaders say the new eye hospital represents a significant investment in the region's healthcare infrastructure, underscoring the commitment to providing high-quality medical services to the community.

The STS Charity, which is run by the Trust, is leading the Vision Appeal.

This aims to raise funds to help the hospital stay at the forefront of eye treatments and technology and will help but more equipment for the new hospital.