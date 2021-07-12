Thousands put off GP visits during pandemic

GP pandemic survey

A survey of 3,170 patients in the NHS Sunderland Clinical Commissioning Group area, carried out between January and March, found that 17% said they had put off seeing their GP because they did not want to place a burden on the NHS.

Meanwhile, 14% said they did not make an appointment as they were worried about the risk of catching Covid-19.

The Royal College of GPs said many patients, particularly at the start of the pandemic, did not seek medical attention when they were unwell.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s chairman, Prof Martin Marshall, said: "GP services have been available throughout the pandemic, and we are now making record numbers of patient consultations alongside delivering the vast majority of the vaccination programme.

"Nevertheless, we continue to urge patients, if they are unwell or have symptoms that could be signs of serious illness, to seek medical assistance."

Beccy Baird, senior fellow at health service think tank, The King’s Fund, said: “As more people begin to seek help and advice from GPs, the Government needs to consider how general practice will be supported to make sure that people continue to be able to access the care they need.”