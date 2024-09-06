More than 20,000 people have taken part in health checks across Sunderland and South Tyneside to help improve early detection of lung cancer, with 81 individuals diagnosed to date.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since October 2022 South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust (STSFT) has been taking part in a national programme which targets checks for those at higher risk of mortality from lung cancer.

The targeted lung health check programme involves people aged over 55 but less than 75 who have ever smoked cigarettes in their lifetime being invited to a free lung check.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In total 66,046 participants have been identified across South Tyneside and Sunderland, including around 41,000 in Sunderland, and as of August 2024, all selected individuals have been invited to take part.

Thousands of people across Sunderland have been screened for early lung cancer detection.

The check involves an initial risk assessment questionnaire being carried out, most of which are delivered over the phone, with a small number delivered face to face, lasting between 15 and 20 minutes.

On completion of the risk assessment, a score will be calculated to determine the risk of developing lung cancer, and those with a high score will be contacted and booked for a subsequent CT scan.

Figures from July 2024 state 20,321 participants from across Sunderland and South Tyneside have completed a lung health check, which led to 10,233 follow-up low dose CT scans performed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scans confirmed 70 cases of lung cancers, mostly at stage one and two, 67% of which were in Sunderland.

However at Tuesday’s (September 4) meeting of Sunderland City Council’s health and wellbeing scrutiny committee, where the report was presented, it was revealed 81 cases of lung cancer have now been found across the STSFT area.

Councillors also heard how the scans have uncovered other cancers including breast, gastric, urology and oesophageal.

Helen Bone, programme manager, said the health check project has “already proven its worth” by helping to uncover cancers at an earlier stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “It’s a new service, it’s just getting going so we’re really keen to promote it and spread the word and raise awareness in lots of different forums.

“It’s something that we have to keep working at, just sitting in the hospital and sending out letters isn’t going to get the results that we need, and it’s proven that it’s working, so it’s about educating people as to the risks of smoking.

“Many will say I stopped smoking a long time ago, it doesn’t matter, rule of thumb, if you smoked more than 100 cigarettes in your lifetime, you are eligible.”

A presentation to the committee from health officers noted tobacco “fuels health inequalities and drives poverty”, and people in deprived areas, such as Sunderland and South Tyneside are four times more likely to smoke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was added the latest evidence shows up to two in every three long-term smokers are killed by tobacco.

Councillors heard levels of smoking in both Sunderland and South Tyneside are more than 15%, higher than both the regional average of 14.8% and national figure of 13%.

Ms Bone continued: “We know the rates of deprivation of Sunderland and South Tyneside, we know there are high levels of smoking.

“Therefore there are higher rates of lung cancer and lung related illness, higher in the locality than elsewhere, meaning there’s more people likely to die prematurely, so the case for screening was quite clear.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If a participant is classed as “low risk” after an initial lung health check, they will be recalled in two years time for a further assessment.

The meeting heard a variety of work has been done to promote the checks and tackle health inequalities including translation of leaflets, posters and invitation letters into Sylheti dialect and a review of letters/leaflets used by the project with readability assessments.

Taxi transport can also be provided for those struggling to attend the hospital for CT scans, with an emphasis placed on Sunderland residents.

The programme was first introduced nationally in 2019 to help reduce incidences of lung cancer, which causes more deaths than any other cancer in the UK, according to health chiefs.