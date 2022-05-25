These are the top rated GP practices in and around Sunderland as rated by patients

The NHS website allows patients to rate and review their GPs, and these are the highest rated across the city.
Many services in the city have not been reviewed by users on the website, but of those where the public have had their say, this is how they rate across Sunderland.
1. Springwell Health Centre
Springwell Health Centre on Springwell Road has a 4.8 rating from 35 reviews.
2. Pennywell Medical Centre
Pennywell Medical Centre on Portsmouth Road has a 4.2 average rating from 4 reviews.
3. Riverview Health Centre
Riverview Health Centre on West Lawrence Street has a 4.0 rating from six reviews.
4. Old Forge Surgery
Old Forge Surgery on Pallion Park has a 3.6 rating from eight reviews.
