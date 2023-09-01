These are the areas of Sunderland with the highest and lowest life expectancy rates

Find out the life expectancy where you live.

As part of a national campaign to highlight health inequalities, public action group Health Equals have created an app to check out the current average life expectancy for all of the UK's postcodes.

Diet, access to open space and exercise, private health care and health education are intrinsically linked to levels of poverty and, as such, how long a person can expect to live.

The current average life expectancy in the UK is 81, but this can vary greatly across the country, including here in Sunderland.

A recent study of data from the Office for National Statistics showed that a 40-year-old male living in Glasgow can expect on average to live for another 34.8 years compared to 45.5 years for a man of the same current age living in Westminster.

Worryingly for our city's residents, only one postcode location has a life expectancy above the national average.

The campaign is being led by a partnership of organisations including the British Red Cross, Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health, Local Government Association, Citizens Advice and Mind.

Check out the life expectancy for your postcode and see how it compares to the national average.

SR1 postcode - Areas covered - Sunderland City Centre, East End and Hendon. - Life expectancy - 76.

SR2 postcode - Areas covered - Ashbrooke, Ryhope, Grangetown, Hillview and Thornhill. - Life expectancy - 78

SR4 postcode - Areas covered - Barnes, Chester Road, Deptford, Ford Estate, Grindon, Hastings Hill, Hylton Lane Estate, High Barnes, Pallion, Pennywell and South Hylton. - Life expectancy - 78

DH4 postcode - Areas covered - Penshaw, Houghton-le-Spring, West Rainton, Bournmoor, New Herrington, Leamside, East Rainton and Middle Rainton. - Life expectancy - 80.